WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Price Down 0.5%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $43.02. Approximately 87,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 233,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 62.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

