Wise (LON:WISE) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,050.00

Wise plc (LON:WISE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and last traded at GBX 1,046 ($13.67), with a volume of 684002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,012.50 ($13.23).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WISE. Barclays initiated coverage on Wise in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price target on the stock.

Get Wise alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total transaction of £1,839,200 ($2,402,926.57).

About Wise (LON:WISE)

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.