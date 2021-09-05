Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Hits New 1-Year High at $294.90

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 294.90 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 289.60 ($3.78), with a volume of 134037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289.70 ($3.78).

MRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 212.36. The stock has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

