World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,040,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,497,000 after purchasing an additional 840,158 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,075,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,957,000 after purchasing an additional 659,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 108.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after purchasing an additional 654,769 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85,068.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,414,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

