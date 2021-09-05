WPP plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price on WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

Shares of LON WPP traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 990.40 ($12.94). 1,267,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,794. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 969.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 957.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £11.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

