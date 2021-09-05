Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xerox were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.