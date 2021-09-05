Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $312.00

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 306.60 ($4.01), with a volume of 6860294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £469.97 million and a PE ratio of 12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 258.36.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

