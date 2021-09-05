Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.08)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $97.5-98.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.26 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on YEXT. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $13.03 on Friday. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $144,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

