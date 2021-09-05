YOU COIN (YOU) Market Cap Hits $2.91 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $544,052.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00124981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.87 or 0.00828525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00047362 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

