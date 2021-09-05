Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Yum China reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 314.5% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

