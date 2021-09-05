YUSRA Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $21,876.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00159332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00188460 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,852.49 or 0.07753168 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,715.55 or 1.00052831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.36 or 0.00988862 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars.

