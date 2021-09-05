Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce sales of $488.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $560.29 million. Azul reported sales of $149.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 226%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. 455,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.54. Azul has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

