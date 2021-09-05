Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.29 Million

Analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will announce sales of $148.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.20 million. Cree reported sales of $216.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $671.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.80 million to $707.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $985.31 million, with estimates ranging from $918.10 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,039. Cree has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

