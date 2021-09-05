Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DENN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 383,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,191. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 112,412.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.