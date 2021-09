Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DENN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 383,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,191. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 112,412.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrĂ©es, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

