Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). IMV reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMV shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

Shares of IMV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 421,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,052. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IMV by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

