Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will announce $5.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.26 million and the lowest is $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,169.09% and a negative return on equity of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

KALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

KALA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 1,457,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,382. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

