Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Kingstone Companies posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

