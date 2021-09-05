Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

