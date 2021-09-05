Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.33 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 20.7% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter worth $1,980,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NOK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.04. 9,899,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,350,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

