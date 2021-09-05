Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.51 Million

Analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $427.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.74 million. PTC posted sales of $390.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.35. PTC has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

