Zacks: Analysts Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. IBEX also reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IBEX.
IBEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
Shares of IBEX opened at $18.50 on Thursday. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $340.22 million and a PE ratio of 16.82.
IBEX Company Profile
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
