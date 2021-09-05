Zacks: Analysts Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Intel also reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $53.51. 13,472,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

