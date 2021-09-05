Zacks: Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. Repay reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.90) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Repay stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 329,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,090. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. Repay has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,399 shares of company stock worth $826,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Repay by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

