Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $583.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post $583.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.30 million and the lowest is $582.20 million. Atlassian reported sales of $459.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $8.59 on Tuesday, hitting $384.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,988. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.35, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $164.16 and a 1-year high of $387.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,737,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,305,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

