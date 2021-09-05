Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Shares of FMBH opened at $40.83 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.