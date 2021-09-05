Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Shares of FMBH opened at $40.83 on Thursday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

