Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.27 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.81. The company had a trading volume of 423,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,398. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.