Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.21 Million

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report sales of $30.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the lowest is $12.90 million. Tellurian reported sales of $14.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $87.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.44 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $505.36 million, with estimates ranging from $22.31 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.12 on Friday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,361 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.