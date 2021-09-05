Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post sales of $155.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.10 million. Trustmark reported sales of $182.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $651.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $663.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $631.27 million, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $658.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. 293,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 74,958 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 96,010.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

