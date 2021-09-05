Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 468.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 397,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

