Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce $87.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.37 million and the lowest is $82.69 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $63.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $340.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.79 million to $348.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $414.47 million, with estimates ranging from $332.59 million to $455.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $22,473,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 35,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

ADC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

