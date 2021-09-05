Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 147,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

