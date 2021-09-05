Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

ELS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,427,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,189,000 after buying an additional 121,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,145,000 after buying an additional 208,199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,371,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,148,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

