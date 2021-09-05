Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.38). Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBRX. Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, FBR & Co. lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

FBRX traded down $23.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 40,172,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forte Biosciences (FBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.