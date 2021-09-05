Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Brokerages expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post sales of $260.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.09 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 121.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

