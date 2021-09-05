Zacks: Brokerages Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of NVT opened at $33.84 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.55.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

