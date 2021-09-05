Zacks: Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.56 Million

Brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce sales of $87.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.40 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $84.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $352.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.10 million to $361.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $375.07 million, with estimates ranging from $363.96 million to $389.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

NASDAQ OCFC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 177,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.