Zacks: Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.07. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Cowen boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. 3,250,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $1,254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 801,676 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

