Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
About Industria de Diseño Textil
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
