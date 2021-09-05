Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IDEXY stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.22.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

