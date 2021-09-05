Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.3017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after buying an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after buying an additional 182,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 59.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after buying an additional 1,630,789 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

