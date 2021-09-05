Zacks Investment Research Lowers RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $206.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

