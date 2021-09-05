Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) to Buy

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CIADY opened at $57.79 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

