Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

