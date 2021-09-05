Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zogenix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

