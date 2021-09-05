Zoracles Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Zoracles coin can now be bought for about $1,133.68 or 0.02259046 BTC on popular exchanges. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and $344,161.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

Zoracles Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zoracles Coin Trading

