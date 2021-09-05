Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total transaction of $1,709,190.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $1,413,440.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $287.40 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $288.87. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.60 and a 200-day moving average of $206.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.