-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.01. MGM Resorts International posted earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. 4,342,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,779,268. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth about $197,494,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after buying an additional 3,699,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,604,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

