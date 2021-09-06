-$0.11 EPS Expected for Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Histogen’s earnings. Histogen reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Histogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Histogen.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSTO shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Histogen in the first quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Histogen by 582.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Histogen in the first quarter worth $96,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Histogen in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Histogen in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

HSTO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 1,863,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.97.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

