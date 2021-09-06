-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

XENE traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.20. 187,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 960.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

