$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.26. The stock had a trading volume of 180,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,904. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

