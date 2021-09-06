$0.49 EPS Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

PDM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 587,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,219. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.